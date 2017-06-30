U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized almost two tons of marijuana valued at over $740,000 hidden in a truck carrying lettuce near Texas.The seizure occurred on June 26 at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge on the border of the U.S. and Mexico, according to a CBP press release.Officers decided to take a closer look at a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of lettuce, eventually using a dog to sniff for contraband. The canine, non-intrusive and physical inspections of the truck resulted in a discovery of almost 6,000 packages carrying 3,707 pounds of alleged weed.The amount of the alleged drug was estimated to be worth $741,186 on the street.U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations will handle the rest of the case.