NEWS

U.S. Customs agents find nearly 2 tons of weed in lettuce truck

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized almost two tons of marijuana hidden in a truck carrying lettuce on a bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border near Texas (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
LAREDO, Texas (KABC) --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized almost two tons of marijuana valued at over $740,000 hidden in a truck carrying lettuce near Texas.

The seizure occurred on June 26 at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge on the border of the U.S. and Mexico, according to a CBP press release.

Officers decided to take a closer look at a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of lettuce, eventually using a dog to sniff for contraband. The canine, non-intrusive and physical inspections of the truck resulted in a discovery of almost 6,000 packages carrying 3,707 pounds of alleged weed.

The amount of the alleged drug was estimated to be worth $741,186 on the street.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations will handle the rest of the case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmarijuanapot bustdrug bustborder patrolgovernmentLaredo
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Off-duty firefighter, witnesses pull victims from 405 plane crash
Small plane crashes on 405 near John Wayne Airport
Trump campaign adviser to testify before House committee
Father of road rage victim expresses anger as manhunt continues
More News
Top Stories
Small plane crashes on 405 near John Wayne Airport
Off-duty firefighter, witnesses pull victims from 405 plane crash
Uber driver describes moment plane clipped his car on 405
LISTEN: Mayday call of small plane crashing on 405 Fwy
NYPD: Hospital gunman tried to set self on fire before suicide
Officers shot, killed man in Burbank with replica firearm
LA vet gives pet care tips for the holiday
Show More
Arcadia homeowners tied up during home invasion
Millions in SoCal to travel over Fourth of July weekend
SoCal 4th of July fireworks: Where to watch
Camp Pendleton brush fire almost fully contained
Suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos