10-year-old Mission Viejo boy taken by father in custodial dispute, authorities say

Jaime Carmona Zepeda, left, is seen with his son, 10-year-old Jaime Huerta, in a photo released by authorities. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities on Thursday were searching for a missing Mission Viejo boy who was allegedly taken by his father, in violation of a restraining order.

Ten-year-old Jaime Huerta was picked up by his father about 1 p.m. Wednesday at Linda Vista Elementary, at 25222 Pericia Drive in Mission Viejo, said Lt. Wayne Rehnelt of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Jaime Zepeda, 33, was supposed to drop off his son at the home of the boy's mother at 7 p.m. but did not show up, the lieutenant said.

Jaime Huerta is Hispanic, 4 feet 1, and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Adidas shorts, a gray sweater, black tennis shoes and carrying a blue, gray and black backpack.

Zepeda is Hispanic, 5 feet 3 and 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a gold 2002 Ford F-150, California license plate of 8U71467, or a 1997 Toyota Celica with California plate 6FGN527, according to Rehnelt.

Anyone with information on Jaime Huerta's whereabouts was urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.

City News Service contributed to this report.
