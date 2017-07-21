Preliminary autopsies confirmed on Thursday that a police captain who authorities found dead this week shot and killed a city clerk before committing suicide.According to the Seal Beach police, Capt. Rick Moore, 49, shot Amanda Jensen, 37, three times with his .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Reports said Moore died from a self-inflected gunshot wound.Officials found the two bodies Monday morning, after a SWAT team surrounded an apartment complex in the 100 block of 7th street.Seal Beach officers responded to a call of shots fired at the building around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said a woman called for help from an apartment in the area, but the line was disconnected and no further calls were made.Authorities said Jensen worked as the city clerk for the city of Westminster. Capt. Moore served as a public information officer in Los Alamitos. They were in an on-again, off-again relationship that neighbors said was full of arguments.Seal Beach police said a formal report and toxicology results are still pending.