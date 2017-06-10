NEWS

Azusa man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, beating girlfriend for more than 1 week

Jack Albert Davis, 32, of Azusa, is shown in a mugshot. (KABC)

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
An Azusa man was arrested Friday on suspicion of holding his girlfriend against her will and beating her for at least a week, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m., Azusa police headed to the 400 block of East 8th Street on reports of an injured female resident. The 32-year-old woman said she had fled her apartment after being held captive for at least a week.

She told police she was held against her will by a suspect who repeatedly beat her, causing serious injuries to her face and body. She was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Detectives began investigating and learned the suspect was her boyfriend, 32-year-old Jack Albert Davis.

Officers and detectives soon found and arrested Davis. They also learned he was on a post-release supervision.

Davis was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Azusa Police Department Jail without bail because of his post-release status.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call the Azusa Police Department's Detective Bureau at (626) 812-3200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdomestic violencekidnappingbeatingarrestAzusaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
16K marijuana plants seized in illegal grow at Upland warehouse
'Batman' TV star Adam West dies at 88
3 US soldiers killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Stories
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
Protests, counter-protests held over Shariah law in San Bernardino
16K marijuana plants seized in illegal grow at Upland warehouse
PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Fest
14-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Santa Fe Springs
14-year-old Los Angeles girl reported missing
12-year-old helps deliver baby brother
Show More
Flock of geese poop on 17 people at Disneyland
Man's location device helps save injured hiker in Sierra Madre
3 US soldiers killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
Search resumes for missing South Pasadena boy
More News
Photos
Boeing testing cutting-edge submarine off Palos Verdes coast
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos