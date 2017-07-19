A Baltimore officer's police powers have been suspended after defense attorneys released a body camera video that they said shows an officer planting drugs.Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a news conference Wednesday that two other officers were put on non-public-contact administrative duty.The video released Tuesday by the public defender's office was taken during a drug arrest in January. It shows an officer placing a can in a trash-filled lot as two other officers look on, then activating the camera and returning to pick up the can and pulling out a plastic bag of white capsules.The cameras save 30 seconds of video before they're activated.Davis says the video was one of four body camera videos of the incident.The incident is under investigation.