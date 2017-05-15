NEWS

Bear struck by car on 210 Fwy in La Verne rescued by wildlife officials

Law enforcement officials gather at the scene, where a bear was struck and injured by a car on the 210 Freeway in La Verne on Monday, May 15, 2017.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Wildlife officials tranquilized and rescued a bear after the animal was struck by a car along the 210 Freeway in La Verne Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Fruit Street on-ramp to the westbound 210 Freeway.

The bear was injured but still alive.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene to evaluate the situation.

The bear was seen pacing back and forth in some bushes off the freeway.

It was eventually hit with at least one tranquilizer dart and went down.

Wildlife officials surrounded the sedated bear, placed it in a black truck and transported him to the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona.

The freeway ramp was temporarily closed during the rescue and opened back up about 11 a.m.
