Big game hunter dies after being trampled by elephant in Zimbabwe

In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, file photo an elephant crosses a road in the Hwange National Park, in Hwange, Zimbabwe. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)

HARARE, Zimbabwe --
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.

A wildlife official said Monday that hunter Theunis Botha was with a client near Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park when he "unknowingly" walked into a herd of elephants on Friday.

Simukai Nyasha, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, says 51-year-old Botha was on a 10-day, licensed hunt.

The hunter ran a firm, Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris and Hounds. On the company's website, Botha is described as a specialist in using hounds to hunt leopards.
