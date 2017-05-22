Black cat on Norwalk road causes driver to strike power pole

A driver was trying to avoid striking a black cat on the road when his car took out a power pole during a violent crash near Norwalk.The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Shoemaker Avenue and Molette Street, according to Whittier police.The driver was the only occupant in the car when it struck the power pole, leaving one Edison customer without power, crews said.No injuries were reported.Police said the crash occurred due to the man behind the wheel trying to avoid hitting a black cat on the street. The incident was being treated as an accident, and no arrests were made.