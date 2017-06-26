Blazing brush fire burning south of Beaumont

A brush fire broke out just south of Beaumont amid scorching, dry temperatures on Monday, fire officials said.The Manzanita Fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near Highway 79 North and Dump Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.Cal Fire officials said the cause of the brush fire was a single-car crash. Two people in the vehicle were hospitalized with unknown injuries.The brush fire quickly grew from 125 acres at 4 p.m. to a massive 1,200 acres shortly after 6 p.m., Cal Fire officials said. The blaze remained at 0 percent containment.Both directions of Highway 79 were closed from Beaumont Avenue to Gilman Springs Road until further notice, according to Cal Fire officials.Voluntary evacuations were issued for Highland Home, Death Valley and Longhorn roads, as well as Shirleon Drive.