NEWS

Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin

EMBED </>More Videos

A blimp caught fire and crashed to the ground near the U.S. Open golf tournament, injuring the pilot and causing an explosion on the ground. (Photo/Jennifer Tepp)

ERIN, Wis. --
The pilot of a blimp is "OK" after the aircraft crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament, a representative for the company that operates the blimp said Thursday.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for Florida-based AirSign, said the company's operations team on the ground in Erin, Wisconsin, reported on the pilot's status. Maynard said he had no more information on the status of the pilot, who has been taken to a hospital, nor on the cause of the accident. He said no one else was on board the aircraft.

The U.S. Golf Association said in a statement that the advertising blimp crashed in an open field about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course. The USGA said the pilot was being treated for unknown injuries and that no other people were involved.

Maynard could not confirm witness accounts that the pilot skydived from the blimp and said the aircraft's pilots do not regularly carry parachutes

The Open, one of golf's four majors, opened play Thursday at the course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrashu.s. & worldgolfblimp
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating
4 pounds of meth found in man's underwear at LAX
London fire death toll rises to 17, number expected to grow
Members of Congress receive threats after shooting
More News
Top Stories
Inglewood City Council OKs negotiations for new Clippers arena
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating
Music star Sara Evans surprises fans singing in the shower
4 pounds of meth found in man's underwear at LAX
London fire death toll rises to 17, number expected to grow
Juveniles accused of stealing 2 LAPD vehicles, causing chases, crashes
Show More
Congress heads back to work after shooting, seeks normalcy
Looking for a job? Pechanga casino hiring more than 500
Bat-Signal to light up LA City Hall in tribute to Adam West
7 killed in explosion at east China kindergarten
What we know about the Alexandria shooting injuries
More News
Top Video
Juveniles accused of stealing 2 LAPD vehicles, causing chases, crashes
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating
Congress heads back to work after shooting, seeks normalcy
More Video