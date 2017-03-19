NEWS

BMW, iPhones stolen from UCLA students in unsecured apartment

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two iPhones and a BMW vehicle were stolen from UCLA students in an unsecured apartment on Saturday.

According to police, between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., someone entered the off-campus apartment and stole the phones and set of car keys before taking one of the victim's parked BMW.

The missing car is a gray 2014 BMW 328I with the license plate 7SVZ933. Those who see the car were asked to call the police.

UCLA investigators used the incident to remind all students to lock and secure their apartments and immediately alert police to any suspicious activity.
Related Topics:
newsUCLAburglarycar theftBMWiphoneWestwoodLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump expected to pick George Conway, Kellyanne's husband, for key Justice Department role
Anaheim multi-vehicle crash leaves 11 hospitalized
3 U.S. soldiers wounded by Afghan soldier
'It never hurts to say you're sorry,' a GOP House member advises Trump
More News
Top Stories
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Thousands participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
Construction area on 91 Fwy in Corona is site of 7-car pile-up
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
Show More
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
Jaime Pressly's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Loma Linda
West Hills pastor dies from West Nile virus
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos