BMW, iPhones stolen from UCLA students in unsecured apartment

Two iPhones and a BMW vehicle were stolen from UCLA students in an unsecured apartment on Saturday.According to police, between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., someone entered the off-campus apartment and stole the phones and set of car keys before taking one of the victim's parked BMW.The missing car is a gray 2014 BMW 328I with the license plate 7SVZ933. Those who see the car were asked to call the police.UCLA investigators used the incident to remind all students to lock and secure their apartments and immediately alert police to any suspicious activity.