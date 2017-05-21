NEWS

Body discovered on front lawn of Tustin home

The front lawn of a Tustin home, where the body of a man was discovered on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are investigating the death of a man, whose body was discovered on the front lawn of a home in Tustin on Sunday.

Orange County Fire Authority officials notified Tustin police about 6 a.m. of a call about a person appearing to be "passed out" on the lawn of a house in the 600 block of W. Main Street.

Tustin PD officers found the man, believed to be in his mid-20s, lying on the grass, unresponsive.

Orange County coroner officials were called out and found a "significant" injury to the back of the victim's head. Investigators did not disclose details on the type of injury.

Police said they did not receive calls coming from that neighborhood Saturday night, and the family who lives at the home has no connection to the victim found on their lawn.

Officials from the Orange County Crime Lab were assisting in the homicide investigation.
