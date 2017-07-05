Investigators discovered a body along Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, amid a search for a motorcyclist who went missing in the same area a day before.Gary Hackman, 62, was riding his motorcycle behind his friend in the Angeles National Forest when he disappeared on Tuesday.Hackman's friend said when he noticed he wasn't behind him, he went back to look for Hackman. The man eventually figured they got separated and returned home.Hackman was reported missing at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.LASD rescue helicopters and a Montrose search and rescue team looked for Hackman Tuesday night but had to suspend the search once it got dark.At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's officials said it appeared the body of a motorcyclist was located along Angeles Crest Highway. California Highway Patrol officials said the death appeared to be the result of a traffic accident.Coroner officials were working to identify the body.