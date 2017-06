A body was found inside a detached converted garage in Hyde Park after firefighters extinguished flames that engulfed the structure Tuesday morning.The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of S. Crenshaw Boulevard.After firefighters quickly knock down the blaze, they discovered one person dead inside. Another person was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.The cause of the fire was under investigation.