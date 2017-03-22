Body found in Santa Clarita ID'd as missing Tarzana woman

A body found in Santa Clarita earlier in March has been identified as a missing Tarzana woman who vanished back in January, according to officials.
Maricela Garcia, 26, was last seen by her family while shopping with her sister at the Goodwill in Reseda on Jan. 12.
Garcia told her sister she was stepping outside to have a cigarette, but she never returned to the store. When her sister walked outside the store to look for Garcia, she said there was no sign of her.
Garcia's car was still in the parking lot with her purse and cigarettes inside.
Authorities said a man who was walking his dog discovered her body near Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita on March 7. Officials positively identified the body on Tuesday.
Authorities didn't release a cause of death or indicate whether foul play was suspected.
Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
