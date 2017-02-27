NEWS

Body found near LA River in Los Feliz believed to be missing boy

EMBED </>More News Videos

A body found near the Los Angeles River in Los Feliz is believed to be Elias Rodriguez, a 14-year-old boy who went missing more than a week ago, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A body found near the Los Angeles River in Los Feliz is believed to be Elias Rodriguez, a 14-year-old boy who went missing more than a week ago, officials said.

"There is nothing more painful than the loss of a child, and the thoughts and prayers of all Angelenos are with the loved ones of Elias Rodriguez," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement released Sunday morning. "Words cannot capture the agony that Elias' grieving family has felt since his disappearance."

Elias had disappeared while walking to his grandmother's home after school during a powerful storm on Feb. 17. His route included crossing the Pacoima Wash, which leads to the area where a volunteer searcher found the body 18 miles downriver on Saturday.

Speaking near the river in Los Feliz on Saturday, Capt. Peter Casey of the Los Angeles Police Department described the condition of the body.

"It's difficult to talk about because it was a hard thing to see," the captain said, "but obviously beat up from the canal and the water. The water is flowing fast right now, but on Friday the water was about 70 miles an hour."

Garcetti said he instructed his Crisis Response Team, which has met with Elias' family, "to do everything possible to help them through what is surely their worst nightmare."

The family of Elias, as of Sunday night, has not confirmed the body recovered is Elias. Coroner and law enforcement officials were working to get dental records to confirm a match.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family of Elias. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-elias-rodriguezs-family.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personmissing boyteenagerFBIsearchchild deathSan FernandoSan Fernando ValleyLos FelizLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Body found in Los Feliz amid search for missing San Fernando teen
FBI joins in search for missing San Fernando teen
Family of missing San Fernando boy, 14, pleads for public's help
14-year-old boy reported missing in San Fernando
NEWS
Celebrities react to 'Moonlight' actually winning best picture after mix-up
PricewaterhouseCoopers explains the Oscars best picture gaffe
'Moonlight' wins best picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced
Oscars 'In Memoriam' remembers Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher
Political skits, speeches dominate Oscars
More News
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
Stars read Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets' during ceremony
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Show More
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
VIDEO: Man dragged in Victorville after suspect snatches up puppy
Man killed in Bellflower shooting; investigation underway
Ontario man defends anti-Islam banner displayed on his house
More News
Top Video
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Aliens' and 'Titanic,' dies at 61
'Service' animals like pigs, lizards on airplanes raising new concerns
Pomona community mourns 8-year-old shot in drive-by
More Video