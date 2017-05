A body was found on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Baldwin Park area, leading to the shutdown of at least one lane of traffic, officials said.Police say the body was reported at 10:11 p.m. near Ramona Boulevard. CHP issued a SigAlert for the No. 1 lane on the southbound 605.It is unknown at this time what happened to the victim.DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.