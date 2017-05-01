Body of suspect in Dallas firefighter shooting found, mayor says

Authorities said two bodies were found in a Dallas home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic Monday morning.Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said a police robot found the bodies as officers scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting.The Dallas Police Department said the member of Dallas Fire-Rescue Unit was shot and critically wounded while helping a shooting victim just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street.Rawlings said the paramedic was out of surgery and in the intensive care unit. The mayor said the threat was over in the neighborhood.