Body of suspect in Dallas firefighter shooting found, mayor says

DALLAS (KABC) --Authorities said two bodies were found in a Dallas home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic Monday morning.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said a police robot found the bodies as officers scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting.
The Dallas Police Department said the member of Dallas Fire-Rescue Unit was shot and critically wounded while helping a shooting victim just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street.
Rawlings said the paramedic was out of surgery and in the intensive care unit. The mayor said the threat was over in the neighborhood.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.