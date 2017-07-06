WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A body of a young man was found inside a burned car near the Loyola Marymount University campus in the Westchester area of Los Angeles on Thursday.
Los Angeles firefighters responded to a car fire at a wildlife protection area near the school on LMU Drive and Lincoln Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m. LAPD officers were also called to the scene after firefighters discovered a body inside the burned vehicle, authorities said.
The body was described as that of a 19-year-old high school graduate and resident of L.A., authorities said. The young man, who was not an LMU student, had disappeared sometime Wednesday night.
A death investigation was underway, and authorities determined the man's death appears to have been a suicide.