The body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the backyard of a Hemet home, police said.Police were called Tuesday at 7:39 a.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Felipe Place on a report of a dead man lying in a backyard.Officers found the man and said he had apparently suffered from multiple gunshot sounds.Police are investigating the man's death.Anyone with information is asked to call Hemet Police Detective Corporal M. Hall at (951)765-2324.