Bomb threat disrupts John Mayer concert at Hollywood Bowl

A telephone bomb threat disrupted a concert Wednesday night at The Hollywood Bowl. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
Los Angeles, Calif. (KABC) --
A telephoned bomb threat disrupted a concert Wednesday night at The Hollywood Bowl.

Security halted the performance by John Mayer and The Dead and Company band briefly.

There was apparently no announcement made to the audience pertaining to what was going on.

A search of the area showed nothing suspicious and the concert resumed.

Security teams at venues across Los Angeles are on high alert after the recent deadly concert bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
