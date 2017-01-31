NEWS

Bomb threats prompt evacuation of Jewish community centers in Long Beach and across US

A phoned-in bomb threat prompted the temporary evacuation of a Jewish community center in Long Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH (KABC) --
A bomb threat call prompted the temporary evacuation of a Jewish community center in Long Beach Tuesday morning amid similar incidents in La Jolla and across the U.S.

Officers responded about 9:15 a.m. to the 3800 block of Willow Street, where the staff of the community center implemented their action plan and self-evacuated the building, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

No devices were found during a search of the facility, assisted by K-9 units, police said, and normal business operations were expected to resume.

Jewish community centers in Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Utah and Wisconsin were also evacuated Tuesday due to threats, according to news reports.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available. City News Service contributed reporting.
