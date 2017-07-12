Bomb threat prompts evacuations at UCLA

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Students were evacuated from a recreation center at UCLA amid reports of a bomb threat Wednesday night.
According to a tweet from UCLA Bruin Alert, the Sunset Canyon Recreation Center was evacuated around 10:15 p.m.
Students were told to head to Drake Stadium until further information was released. Students in other part of the campus were told to remain indoors unless otherwise instructed.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.