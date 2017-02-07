NEWS

40 pounds of meth found hidden in car gas tank in Salton City

Packages containing methamphetamine were found in a car gas tank by Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Border Patrol agents in Salton City arrested a man who they say attempted to smuggle more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of his car.

According to agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen approached the checkpoint in a blue 2010 Ford Fusion Monday around 3:40 a.m.

He was referred to a secondary inspection, during which a K-9 team alerted to the undercarriage of the car.

Upon further inspection, agents discovered 30 packages concealed in the gas tank of the vehicle. The substance inside the packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

In total, authorities found 43.46 pounds of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $173,840.

The man was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector Border Patrol seized more than 317.63 pounds of methamphetamine, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Related Topics:
newsdrug bustdrugsmethamphetaminemethborder patrolarrestk-9u.s. & worldImperial CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeastern Louisiana
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Naked man drove stolen cab through popular park, police say
Mumps Outbreak Reaches 367 Cases in Washington State
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
More News
Top Stories
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
New 'Gong Show' holding open auditions in Glendale
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
OC restaurant owner resumes charity work for kids despite fire
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
Show More
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit
Redondo Beach residents unsure about $400M waterfront project
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos