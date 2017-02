Authorities said they found nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake limes near the border in Pharr, Texas.Border patrol agents said they discovered the drugs in a tractor-trailer coming into the U.S. from Mexico on Jan. 30.The fake limes were hidden among a shipment of real key limes, according to officials.Officers used an imaging system along with the help of a K-9 team to find the drugs.The street value was worth nearly $800,000, authorities said.