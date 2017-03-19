A 1-year-old boy survived a 25-foot fall down a waterfall into a pool below in the Aztec Falls area of Lake Arrowhead Sunday afternoon.Authorities said the call for help came in around 2:10 p.m. The child was on a hike with family members.At some point, he and another family member were near the top of a 25-foot waterfall when they fell down into the pool of water below.Witnesses at the scene said the child was underwater for a short time before being pulled out, and they called 911. A San Bernardino County sheriff's air rescue team headed to the location and conducted a hoist rescue.The child was breathing and taken to a nearby trauma center for an evaluation. Hospital staff determined the child had suffered no injuries in the fall.