11-year-old boy found safe after going missing in Pomona, police say

Adam Hernandez is seen in a photo released by authorities after he went missing on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Pomona Police Department)

By and ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
An 11-year-old boy who went missing from a mobile home park in Pomona has been found safe, police said on Friday.

Adam Hernandez was last seen Thursday riding his scooter outside the mobile home complex in the 3700 block of Valley Boulevard. Police had issued a "critical missing child" report to track him down.

Pomona police said Adam, who is a foster child, somehow made a connection with one of his biological parents. That parent then brought the child to a Department of Children and Family Services office in Glendora.

DCFS officials contacted Pomona police to alert them that Adam was located.

Police said Adam was not abducted and was not the victim of a crime.
