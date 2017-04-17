Boy, 15, injured in Lincoln Heights shooting

LINCOLN HEIGHTS UPDATE: Victim of shooting is 15 year-old boy; second victim suffered blunt force trauma after crash - both stable. pic.twitter.com/mnFSPj9hQA — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 17, 2017

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Lincoln Heights area Monday morning, Los Angeles police said.The incident was initially reported to police as a traffic accident around 6:45 a.m.A car carrying the 15-year-old and an older driver crashed at Medford and Soto streets, officials said.At some point, the 15-year-old passenger was shot. The driver of the car was not shot, but he suffered blunt force trauma and walked about a block away from the scene and collapsed on Soto Street.Both victims were described to be in stable condition.Los Angeles police said two men were detained for questioning after being picked up at nearby Lincoln Park. Investigators said the two were not being connected to the shooting at this time.The investigation was ongoing.