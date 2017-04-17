NEWS

Boy, 15, injured in Lincoln Heights shooting

At least two people were injured in an apparent shooting in the Lincoln Heights area Monday morning, Los Angeles police said.

By and ABC7.com staff
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Lincoln Heights area Monday morning, Los Angeles police said.

The incident was initially reported to police as a traffic accident around 6:45 a.m.

A car carrying the 15-year-old and an older driver crashed at Medford and Soto streets, officials said.

At some point, the 15-year-old passenger was shot. The driver of the car was not shot, but he suffered blunt force trauma and walked about a block away from the scene and collapsed on Soto Street.

Both victims were described to be in stable condition.


Los Angeles police said two men were detained for questioning after being picked up at nearby Lincoln Park. Investigators said the two were not being connected to the shooting at this time.

The investigation was ongoing.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
