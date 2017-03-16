NEWS

Boy, 2, dies after being accidentally struck by grandmother in driveway of Van Nuys home

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 2-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by his grandmother outside a home in Van Nuys, officials said.

Joseph Atkozyan died on Wednesday, two days after the incident occurred, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The collision was reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Kittridge Street in Van Nuys, where the toddler was run over in the driveway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Joseph's grandmother did not see him playing in the area before he was hit, the coroner's office said.

The woman and the boy's father transported him to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, the LAPD said. He was later transported to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

An autopsy was pending on Thursday. The police department's Valley Traffic Division is conducting an investigation.
