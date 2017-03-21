  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

4-year-old boy accidentally hangs himself in Minnesota thrift store

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Four-year-old Ryu Pena is seen in this undated photo provided by his family. (Jessica Cuevas&#47;Facebook)</span></div>
MANKATO, Minn. --
Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself while alone in the changing room of a Minnesota thrift store.

Authorities say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at Again Thrift & More in Mankato, operated by the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

Relatives have started an online fundraising effort to cover funeral expenses for the boy, identified as Ryu Pena.

Police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel says the boy apparently got the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing caught on a hanger attached to a wall. Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Schisel tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune family members, who live in nearby St. James, were in the store at the time. He calls the death "a tragic accident" and says no charges are being pursued.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldchild killedaccidentMinnesota
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tillerson to skip NATO summit, travel to Russia next month
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
Water main ruptures, creates sinkhole in West LA
SCOTUS nominee say he's not Trump's surrogate
More News
Top Stories
Wyclef Jean briefly detained by deputies in West Hollywood
Spring storm brings light rain to Southern California
Reward to be announced in murder of Bellflower woman
Caught on camera: Teen assaulted while walking to school in NoHo
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
Water main ruptures, creates sinkhole in West LA
Teen attacked after dare to jump into crocodile-infested waters
Show More
DUI suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in Fontana
Trump rips NFL quarterback Kaepernick during speech in Ky.
Man w/ autism found safe after going missing following LA Marathon
Widow of father of 5 killed in Santa Ana hit-run speaks out
Cheech Marin out with new memoir
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos