A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized in fair condition after a fire early Tuesday morning at a home in the Central Alameda neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said.The second-story blaze began about 12:53 a.m. in a housing unit in the 1700 block of 55th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.More than 30 firefighters at the scene were met by active flames and billowing smoke. The fire was extinguished within 13 minutes.The injured boy suffered possible smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital, the LAFD said.One adult and seven children were displaced by the incident. They were being assisted by the Red Cross at the location.Arson investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire.