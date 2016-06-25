NEWS

Boy Scouts to allow transgender children in scouting programs

In this Saturday, June 25, 2016 photo, Cub Scouts watch a race during the Second Annual World Championship Pinewood Derby in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DALLAS --
The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys-only programs.

The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys-only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout.

The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
