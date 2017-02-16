NEWS

Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported

Britax is recalling 676,000 of their strollers after 26 injuries were reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The car seat on the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers can disengage and fall, causing an infant in the seat to fall.

For a full list of the model numbers being recalled, visit the Britax recall announcement at CPSC.gov

The strollers were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.

Anyone with the strollers can contact Britax online and click on the Safety Notice on the homepage or call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday.
