Brush fire burning on Malibu hillside fueled by heavy, dry vegetation

A fire burns on a dry hillside in Malibu on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters are battling a brush fire in heavy, dry vegetation on a Malibu hillside Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning on about five acres in the area of Topanga Canyon north of Pacific Coast Highway. It is being fanned by 10-15 mph breezes from the southwest.

Heavy smoke was visible for miles and flames were blowing at least 100 feet in the air. Helicopters are performing water drops on the flames.

The fire climbed eastbound up a hillside away from Topanga Canyon and appeared to stop moving as it hit the ridgeline.

On the other side of the ridge is a residential neighborhood, near Shoreheights Drive and the Getty Villa and firefighters are taking structure-protection measures in the area.

Topanga Canyon was closed in both directions in the area.
DEVELOPING: We will update this story as more information becomes available.
