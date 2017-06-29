NEWS

Brush fire burns 20-25 acres on Malibu hillside fueled by heavy, dry vegetation

A brush fire had burned through 20-25 acres on a Malibu hillside a ridge side away from the Getty Villa.

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif.
Firefighters are battling a brush fire in heavy, dry vegetation on a Malibu hillside Thursday afternoon.

By late afternoon, the fire had burned an estimated 20-25 acres and appeared to be continuing to spread toward the north.

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle Malibu brush fire

Topanga Canyon was closed in both directions in the area. Pacific Coast Highway was also closed in both directions in the Topanga Canyon area.

The fire started in the area of Topanga Canyon north of PCH. It is being fanned by 10-15 mph breezes from the southwest.

Heavy smoke was visible for miles and flames were blowing at least 100 feet in the air.

At least 60 firefighters were on the ground fighting the flames and two water-dropping helicopters were assigned.

A fire burns on a dry hillside in Malibu on Thursday, June 29, 2017.



No injuries or structural damage had been reported as of late afternoon.

The fire climbed eastbound up a hillside away from Topanga Canyon and appeared to stop moving east as it hit the ridgeline. But new flames were spotted farther north getting into new heavy brush, although no homes were in its path in that direction.

On the other side of the ridge is a residential neighborhood, near Shoreheights Drive and the Getty Villa and firefighters are taking structure-protection measures in the area.
DEVELOPING: We will update this story as more information becomes available.
