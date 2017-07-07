NEWS

Brush fire burns 5 acres in Claremont

A brush fire that erupted in a hillside above Claremont threatened structures and power lines Thursday before it was brought under control. (KABC)

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire that erupted in a hillside above Claremont threatened homes and power lines Thursday before firefighters brought the flames under control.

The estimated 5-acre blaze was reported near Johnson Pasture Road, which is above Mountain Avenue and Baseline Road, around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the blaze was moving at a moderate speed, with medium to heavy fuels.

By 9 p.m. the blaze was fully contained and held at 5 acres, according to firefighters.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

The cause was unknown.
