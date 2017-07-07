Brush fire burns 5 acres in Claremont

A brush fire that erupted in a hillside above Claremont threatened homes and power lines Thursday before firefighters brought the flames under control.The estimated 5-acre blaze was reported near Johnson Pasture Road, which is above Mountain Avenue and Baseline Road, around 8:30 p.m.Firefighters said the blaze was moving at a moderate speed, with medium to heavy fuels.By 9 p.m. the blaze was fully contained and held at 5 acres, according to firefighters.No structural damage or injuries were reported.The cause was unknown.