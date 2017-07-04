Brush fire burns through 35 acres in Jurupa Valley

Resident says several of his goats are trapped likely burning to death. #JurupaFire pic.twitter.com/YtFxnYA8Hp — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) July 4, 2017

A fast-growing brush fire has burned through almost 35 acres in the Jurupa Valley area Tuesday afternoon, officials said.The fire was first reported around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road. It was initially reported at 20 acres, but the estimate jumped to 30-35 within an hour.Fire officials say one barn-like structure has already been destroyed by flames.No official evacuations have been ordered, but people were seen packing up animals and leaving the area. One resident said his goats may have been killed in the flames.