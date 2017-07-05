Brush fire scorches 53 acres in San Clemente

A brush fire burned through 52 acres Wednesday in San Clemente.The blaze, called the "La Pata Fire," was first spotted near the end of Avenida Pico off Ortega Highway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. At the fires outset, it was burning away from residences.Two helicopters and two air tankers were called to the scene to make water drops. One additional strike team was requested to assist in the effort to beat back the flames.Seventy-five firefighters from both the OCFA and Camp Pendleton responded and were able to stop the forward progress of the fire, according to authorities.