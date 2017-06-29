A fire burns on a dry hillside in Malibu on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in heavy, dry vegetation on a Malibu hillside Thursday afternoon.By late afternoon, the fire had burned an estimated 20-25 acres and appeared to be continuing to spread toward the north.Topanga Canyon was closed in both directions in the area. Pacific Coast Highway had also been shut down in both directions in the Topanga Canyon area, but was reopened by around 6:30 p.m.The fire started in the area of Topanga Canyon north of PCH. It was being fanned by 10-15 mph breezes from the southwest.Heavy smoke was visible for miles and flames were blowing at least 100 feet in the air.At least 60 firefighters were on the ground fighting the flames and two water-dropping helicopters were assigned.No injuries or structural damage had been reported as of late afternoon.The fire climbed eastbound up a hillside away from Topanga Canyon and appeared to stop moving east as it hit the ridgeline. But new flames were spotted farther north getting into new heavy brush, although no homes were in its path in that direction.On the other side of the ridge is a residential neighborhood, near Shoreheights Drive and the Getty Villa and firefighters are taking structure-protection measures in the area.