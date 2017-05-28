Brush fire spreads to at least 15 acres in Sylmar's Lopez Canyon

@ABC7 Yes, I took this photo! Yes, you may use the photo in any way. pic.twitter.com/KoFfNpgw02 — 🌸💫🌸✨🌸💫🌸✨ (@brightpink24) May 28, 2017

Firefighters from multiple agencies on Sunday afternoon were battling a brush fire that burned at least 15 acres in Sylmar's Lopez Canyon, officials said.Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded about 11:30 a.m. to a small blaze on a hillside near the intersection of Wheatland Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, just north of the 210 Freeway.Fanned by 9 mph winds, the flames spread uphill in a "fairly remote location," making access difficult for firefighters, the LAFD said.No injuries were immediately reported.The cause of the incident was unknown.