Brush fire spreads to at least 15 acres in Sylmar's Lopez Canyon

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters from multiple agencies on Sunday afternoon were battling a brush fire that burned at least 15 acres in Sylmar's Lopez Canyon, officials said.
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded about 11:30 a.m. to a small blaze on a hillside near the intersection of Wheatland Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, just north of the 210 Freeway.
Fanned by 9 mph winds, the flames spread uphill in a "fairly remote location," making access difficult for firefighters, the LAFD said.
Update Updated Address #BrushFire; 12:25PM; 11230 N Dominca Av; #Sylmar; #LopezCanyon #DomincaIC ... https://t.co/fTNdiWdzqX— LAFD (@LAFD) May 28, 2017
No injuries were immediately reported.
The cause of the incident was unknown.
@ABC7 Yes, I took this photo! Yes, you may use the photo in any way. pic.twitter.com/KoFfNpgw02— 🌸💫🌸✨🌸💫🌸✨ (@brightpink24) May 28, 2017