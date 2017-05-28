NEWS

Brush fire spreads to at least 15 acres in Sylmar's Lopez Canyon

Smoke is seen rising above Sylmar's Lopez Canyon as firefighters battled a brush fire on Sunday, May 28, 2017. (@brightpink24/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters from multiple agencies on Sunday afternoon were battling a brush fire that burned at least 15 acres in Sylmar's Lopez Canyon, officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded about 11:30 a.m. to a small blaze on a hillside near the intersection of Wheatland Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, just north of the 210 Freeway.

Fanned by 9 mph winds, the flames spread uphill in a "fairly remote location," making access difficult for firefighters, the LAFD said.


No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the incident was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
