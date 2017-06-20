An explosion has been reported at Brussels Central Station in Brussels, Belgium, a senior Belgian law enforcement official told ABC News.The official confirmed that the military shot one suspect.The Brussels prosecutor's office said there appeared to be no civilian injuries or deaths from a train station explosionSeveral Belgian officials told ABC News that the suspect was wearing what appeared to be an explosive belt, but authorities have yet to confirm whether it was real.Brussels police have tweeted that the situation is "under control."The Belgian capital's Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 200 meters (656 feet) away.Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.