Brussels train station evacuated; suspect shot by soldiers

Police said the situation is "under control," according to ABC News. (Vegard Einan/Twitter)

BRUSSELS (KABC) --
Soldiers shot a suspect in the heart of Brussels after a small explosion Tuesday at a busy train station.

A bomb squad performed a controlled explosion of a bomb belt the suspect had at the Central Station and was checking to see if there more hazards, VTM network reported.

A wide perimeter was set up around the station, which is located near the city's famed Grand Place square. Both Grand Place and the train station were evacuated.

According to the Brussels prosecutor's office, it appeared no one else was injured besides the suspect and the damage from the explosion was limited.

It was not clear if the suspect survived.

National newspaper La Libre Belgique quoted the prosecutor's office as saying the suspect was wearing a backpack and an explosive belt. The information could not be immediately confirmed. Photos posted on social media showed a small fire in the station.

Scene of explosion inside train station in Brussels, Belgium. Photo courtesy Remy Bonnaffe via Twitter.


Brussels police have tweeted that the situation is "under control."

The Central Station is one of the busiest in the nation and soldiers could be seen patrolling there after the explosion. It was evacuated along with the Belgian capital's Grand Place, a major tourist site about 200 meters (656 feet) away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport in March 2016.

ABC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.
