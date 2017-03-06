NEWS

Buena Park homeowner digs up human bones in backyard

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation was underway Monday after police said a Buena Park resident discovered a small amount of human bones while doing some digging in his backyard.

The human remains were found outside a home in the 8200 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The gruesome discovery was made by the homeowner just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to Buena Park police, the bones were found in a grave about 3-4 feet deep. They said they do not believe there are more remains on the property.

"Shortly after the sunrise this morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Department coroner's division came out and brought their cadaver dog as well. The dog searched the entire lot and was not able to locate any other remains other than what was discovered last night," said Buena Park PD Sgt. Mike Lovchik.

Neighbors said it's likely the bones could be decades old because the homes in the neighborhood were built in the 1930s. Before that, the area was farmland.

The Orange County Coroner's Office will take over the investigation to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death. Officials said it could take weeks, months or years to find out.

Lovchik said as of Monday, there are no known missing person's reports that connect to the home where the bones were discovered.
