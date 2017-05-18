Amid a troubling rise in the number of burglaries at Orange County homes undergoing fumigation, authorities have reiterated tips for keeping such residences safe.According to police, there are several steps that can be taken to protect the valuables of homeowners whose properties are in the midst of the pest-extermination process.Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department said tented homes have been increasingly targeted by thieves over the past six months. The burglaries are said to be difficult to prevent because the tents are so easy to cut through.The homes' windows are usually left open for ventilation, making access even simpler.Authorities recommend that residents remove valuables like jewelry and art before leaving, and put dowels in the windows so they can't be opened more than a couple of inches. Checkbooks and financial documents should also be removed.Police have also encouraged community members to remain vigilant by reporting any suspicious activity at tented homes in their neighborhood.