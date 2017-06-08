Orange Police Department officials on Thursday continued to investigate a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the city's Old Towne district, where intruders in have mangled locks to gain entrance to several businesses.Surveillance video released by the authorities shows a man rummaging through a cash register at the CocoRose Boutique after a break-in that occurred about 3 a.m. Monday morning.The owner of the business said the burglar stole a professional camera, then fled when the building's alarm sounded. The suspect had pried the lock open on the front door - after previously and unsuccessfully attempting the same modus operandi at three nearby businesses.The surveillance footage shows him and a woman walking in the area, looking into stores. Investigators believe the two individuals have been working together to commit the crimes."It's shocking - very, very shocking, yeah," said Courtney Colleary, owner of the CocoRose Boutique. "Old Towne Orange - you think: homey, everybody knows each other, small town. Never in a million years would you think of something happening in such a small town."Police said two other businesses, about a mile from Old Towne, were also struck in a similar way on Monday morning. Whether the same two suspects were responsible is under investigation.