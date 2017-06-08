NEWS

Burglars target several businesses in Orange's Old Towne district; suspects sought

A series of burglaries in Orange's Old Towne district prompted has prompted a police investigation. (KABC)

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Orange Police Department officials on Thursday continued to investigate a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the city's Old Towne district, where intruders in have mangled locks to gain entrance to several businesses.

Surveillance video released by the authorities shows a man rummaging through a cash register at the CocoRose Boutique after a break-in that occurred about 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The owner of the business said the burglar stole a professional camera, then fled when the building's alarm sounded. The suspect had pried the lock open on the front door - after previously and unsuccessfully attempting the same modus operandi at three nearby businesses.

The surveillance footage shows him and a woman walking in the area, looking into stores. Investigators believe the two individuals have been working together to commit the crimes.

"It's shocking - very, very shocking, yeah," said Courtney Colleary, owner of the CocoRose Boutique. "Old Towne Orange - you think: homey, everybody knows each other, small town. Never in a million years would you think of something happening in such a small town."

Police said two other businesses, about a mile from Old Towne, were also struck in a similar way on Monday morning. Whether the same two suspects were responsible is under investigation.
