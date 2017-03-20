NEWS

Burned bodies found in 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's car, police say

Candace McCowan has more from Paterson.

By Candace McCowan
PATERSON, N.J. --
Police in New Jersey were searching for the suspect who shot two men in the head and left their bodies to burn inside a car owned by a reality TV star.

The car was found Friday morning near the intersection of East 28th Street and 14th Avenue in Paterson. The vehicle, owned by "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola, was up in flames and two bodies were found inside.

Police said both victims had been shot in the back of the head. While the medical examiner has not confirmed the identities, a mother and father ABC7 sister station WABC-TV talked with said they knew their son was gone.

Michele Ryerson and Thurston Anderson would give the world to hear from their son Aaron Anderson right now. They last saw Aaron Thursday night after he took his friend, Chris Camiscioli, to the airport and was driving Camsicioli's car.


Camiscioli is the son of Kim DePaola, known as Kim D.

"They traced the car back to Chris' mom, and the car was in her name," Ryerson said. "They found a wire in the driver's mouth, in his jaw, and my son has a wire in his jaw."

Friends and family paid their respects to Aaron and his friend, believed to be in the car with him, as a makeshift memorial formed where the car was found.


New Jersey Housewife Kim D posted on Instagram Sunday night, saying she and her son were safe and that they are sending condolences to the victims' families.


"The past few days have been rough," Thurston Anderson said. "I have my moments. When I sit back and I think about it, I just break down."

Aaron Anderson's parents said he was the father of an 18-month-old. Investigators were looking for video for more evidence, according to his family.
