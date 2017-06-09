NEWS

California teen dies after being shot by friend with BB gun

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by his friend with a pellet gun. Neighbors and friends have identified the victim as Marcos Garcia. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
ANTIOCH, Calif. --
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by his friend with a pellet gun. Neighbors and friends identified the victim as Marcos Garcia.

Police learned during their investigation that the victim was shot with a pellet rifle once in the chest by his 15-year-old friend on Thursday. Based on witness statements and evidence, the incident appeared to be a tragic accident, according to authorities.

"A little accident, I didn't think a BB gun could kill him," said friend Chaz Myers.

He was in shock after getting the news that his close friend was shot and killed by the pellet gun. Antioch police said Garcia was shot while the boys were playing.

Neighbor Jorge Duran said he tried to help.

"I ran inside and saw Marcos lying on the floor unconscious. I don't know how long he wasn't breathing," he said.

Marcos later died at a hospital.

"I heard kids were playing with a pellet gun," said a neighbor. "It's very tragic. We're very saddened by this."

Meyer said he doesn't know who owned the gun. For now, he's focused on remembering his friend.

"Very good soccer player -- always playing soccer, laughing," Meyer shared.

Police said no arrest was made.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
