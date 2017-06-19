Claudia Rueda is in a fight with federal immigration officials to stay in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old woman was detained for three weeks and recently released from federal custody."In there it's always orders and orders, very dehumanizing," said Rueda.The Cal State Los Angeles student's arrest by border patrol agents outside her Boyle Heights home last month came just days after the young activist had secured her mother's release after she was arrested the month prior in connection to an alleged drug smuggling operation.Her supporters are calling it retaliation."Claudia is not only not dangerous but she is an invaluable asset to the community," said immigration attorney Monika Langarcia.Today was Rueda's first routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials after being released on bond.Her immigration attorney is urging federal officials to drop the case."ICE granting prosecutorial discretion is the only way to being it remedy the unjust arrest," said Langarcia.Alejandra Marchevsky, professor of U.S. Immigration Policy at Cal State LA, believes Rueda's arrest reflects a national trend. Rueda was a student on Marchevsky's class."The Trump administration is targeting dreamer activists like Claudia," said Marchevsky."Of course the fight is not over," said Jessica Gonzalez of the Immigrant Youth Coalition. "Claudia is still in deportation proceedings and she's still a target for ICE.""I felt like I was in a nightmare," said Rueda.Although she's no longer being held, Rueda said she still feels unsafe not knowing what the future holds."Los Angeles is family to me, it's my home and I want to stay here," said Rueda.