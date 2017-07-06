NEWS

California considers allowing gender-neutral licenses

Photo of Senate Bill 179, which would make a third option available for people who do not identify as male or female.

LOS ANGELES
California lawmakers are considering making a change to state-issued identification cards.

Under Senate Bill 179, a third option would be available for people who do not identify as male or female.

The bill would streamline the process for people to choose non-binary or gender neutral. Currently a doctor has to give a sworn statement that a person is transitioning.

Opponents claim the bill is not clear enough and could create conflict with federal law. Some also argue the proposed legislation might put children at risk of having their identity changed for them.
