NEWS

California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records

A cellphone is seen in this undated file photo.

SAN FRANCISCO --
The California Supreme Court says the public has the right to access emails and text messages about government business sent on California officials' private accounts.

The ruling by a unanimous court on Thursday clears up a murky area of law in the Golden State.

The use of private email accounts by public officials has faced scrutiny in recent years, with some using it as a way to avoid disclosure. Many states treat those emails as public records.

But opponents have raised privacy concerns. They say public officials sometimes need confidentiality to discuss unpopular views.

The lawsuit before the California Supreme Court involved messages on private devices used by San Jose's mayor and members of the city council.
Related Topics:
newsemailstext messagestextinggovernmentrecordsupreme courtcourtCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspected gang member arrests related to Long Island teen murders
Sessions twice met with Russian ambassador in 2016 despite denial
DHS to provide support to Jewish community after threats
Sessions should recuse himself from Russia inquiries if subject of DOJ investigation, Paul Ryan says
More News
Top Stories
Montclair teen saves niece, herself from home intruder
Boy w/ rare disease hoping to be reunited with Syrian parents
3 killed in Riverside plane crash identified by coroner
Boy's request for haircut to trick teacher goes viral
1 hospitalized in shooting outside Pomona Jack in the Box
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
Lamborghini Aventador S unveiled in Beverly Hills
Show More
Suspect shot in Pomona officer-involved shooting
AG Sessions didn't disclose 2016 Russian contacts during confirmation
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
San Gabriel burglary suspects flee in chase up to 120 mph
Former deputy testifies against ex-Sheriff Baca
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos